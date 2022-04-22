Choate Investment Advisors Invests $252,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after buying an additional 2,054,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $35,888,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Leidos by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 867,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,082,000 after purchasing an additional 225,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

LDOS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.72. 819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.46 and its 200 day moving average is $96.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

