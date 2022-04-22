Choate Investment Advisors Has $866,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.07. The stock had a trading volume of 57,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,117,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $96.91 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average of $115.51. The firm has a market cap of $503.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

