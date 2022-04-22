Choate Investment Advisors Has $347,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $446.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,456. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

