Choate Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.17. 1,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,463. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.