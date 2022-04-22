Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $1,457,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.02. 6,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,607. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.