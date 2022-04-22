Choate Investment Advisors Buys 42 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,794,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.62 and a 200 day moving average of $256.18. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

