Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 79 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 183.8% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.21. 4,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,815. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.66 and a 200-day moving average of $273.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

