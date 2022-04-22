Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 1,748 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.23. 280,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,793,715. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.