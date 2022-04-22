Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $4.38

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $5.09. Chindata Group shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 30,194 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,453 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,778,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,260,000 after acquiring an additional 573,364 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 713.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,175,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

