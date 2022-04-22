Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.15 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

CHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. 37,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.51. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

