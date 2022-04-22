Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.15 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 37,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,312. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after acquiring an additional 720,297 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 536,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241,638 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

