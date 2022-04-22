Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.84

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.84 and last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 153347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

Get Chewy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.