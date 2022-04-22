Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.84

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.84 and last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 153347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.
CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.27 and a beta of 0.48.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
