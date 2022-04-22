Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $165.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CVX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.59.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $164.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Chevron by 104.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 831,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,410,000 after acquiring an additional 424,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

