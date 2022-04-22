Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07. The firm has a market cap of $220.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.07.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 28.45%. Research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $37,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

