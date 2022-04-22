ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Gap Up to $19.69

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.69, but opened at $20.24. ChemoCentryx shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 2,759 shares trading hands.

CCXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.