ChartEx (CHART) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,025.00

ChartEx (CHART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $89,483.58 and approximately $2,025.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.53 or 0.07400834 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,514.75 or 1.00230527 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035168 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

