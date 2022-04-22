Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Gap Up to $6.58

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $6.84. Charge Enterprises shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

