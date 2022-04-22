CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after buying an additional 59,031 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CGI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 42.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,008. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.96. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

