Ceres Market Capitalization Tops $340,260.40 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Ceres has a total market cap of $340,260.40 and approximately $7,059.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $61.73 or 0.00152684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ceres has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.11 or 0.07338767 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,421.43 or 0.99977236 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00035407 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 24,938 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

