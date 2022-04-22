Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of AMERISAFE worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 121.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a market cap of $922.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.38. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

