Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 201,089 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after acquiring an additional 590,221 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,352,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,492 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 431.0% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 82,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 67,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $374.80. 255,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,540. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.
A number of analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.30.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.