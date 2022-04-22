Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 4,808 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNC opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.16. Tennant has a 52-week low of $70.09 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

