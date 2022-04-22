Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 19,336 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,336 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $15,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

TPX stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

