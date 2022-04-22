Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SouthState by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,023 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in SouthState by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in SouthState by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 6.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.
NASDAQ:SSB opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
