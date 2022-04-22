Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 1,039,571 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,039,571 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $33,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,126 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,809,000 after purchasing an additional 512,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,515 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,819,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,434,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,611 shares of company stock worth $15,290,489. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.74. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

