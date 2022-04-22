Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,851 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $68,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.85.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $9.60 on Thursday, hitting $335.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $285.89 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.