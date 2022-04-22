Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,844 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $20,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after acquiring an additional 155,337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 787,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,510,000 after purchasing an additional 535,981 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.88 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King lowered their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

