Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,637 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.96% of SLM worth $55,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SLM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,565,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,961,000 after buying an additional 955,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,751,000 after buying an additional 652,411 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,254,000 after buying an additional 1,406,738 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,367,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,263,000 after purchasing an additional 257,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SLM by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,250,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,214,000 after purchasing an additional 424,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,162. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.19.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

