Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,319 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Advance Auto Parts worth $43,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

AAP stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.56. 410,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,495. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

