Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,028 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $22,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in National Instruments by 13.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NATI stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

In other news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

