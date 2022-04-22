Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $57.90 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $57,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,234. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

