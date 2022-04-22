Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $162.67 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 589,455 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up 1.8% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $162,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC traded down $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $88.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,556,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $93.16.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

