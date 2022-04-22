Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $115.91 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,953 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $115,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,767,000 after buying an additional 357,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,535,000 after buying an additional 109,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,244,000 after buying an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.40. 1,306,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.82. The company has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

