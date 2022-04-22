Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435,033 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up approximately 1.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $176,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,818. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.90. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

