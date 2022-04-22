Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,220 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $62,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 788.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 221,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Power Integrations by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 187,984 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,850,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 82.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,866,000 after acquiring an additional 149,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 2,195.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $316,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.27. The stock had a trading volume of 291,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,842. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

