Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 358,811 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,029,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,811 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $140,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $80,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after buying an additional 893,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,626,000 after buying an additional 755,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after buying an additional 687,072 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,619.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 699,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,306,000 after buying an additional 658,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,756. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

