Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Issues Earnings Results

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

CVCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

