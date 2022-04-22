Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Issues Earnings Results

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%.
Shares of CVCY stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $23.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.
CVCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
About Central Valley Community Bancorp
Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.
