Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

NYSE:CPF opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $741.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.18. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $30.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 316.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 40,699 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 21,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPF. Compass Point lowered their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

