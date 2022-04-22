Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $38.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.