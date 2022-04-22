Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of CLDX opened at $33.84 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 2.78.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after buying an additional 119,559 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 44.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 722,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after buying an additional 222,843 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 82.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

