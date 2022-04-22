CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Cut to C$71.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.71.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$57.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$55.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$58.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.48.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Martin sold 7,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total transaction of C$410,243.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 650,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,502,682.10. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total value of C$245,742.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,495,228.69.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

