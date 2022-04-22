CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The company has a market cap of $15.83 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

CCA Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAWW)

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

