Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.19

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 7094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

CZOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,673,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Cazoo Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 10,673,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after purchasing an additional 85,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,558,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,026,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

