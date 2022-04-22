Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.19

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 7094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
CZOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.