Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of CZOO stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Cazoo Group has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $171,673,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,867,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,558,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,026,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

