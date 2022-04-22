Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “
Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $171,673,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,867,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,558,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,026,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.