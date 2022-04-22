CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.92.

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $430.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.21. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust (Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.