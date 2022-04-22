Cat Token 1-Day Volume Tops $1,345.00 (CAT)

Cat Token (CAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges. Cat Token has a market cap of $1.17 million and $1,345.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cat Token has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cat Token Coin Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

