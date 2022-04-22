Casper (CSPR) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0789 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $357.56 million and $9.34 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.95 or 0.07380016 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,596.62 or 1.00002838 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034573 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,814,604,218 coins and its circulating supply is 4,534,632,670 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.