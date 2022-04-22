Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.83.

Shares of CVNA opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.60. Carvana has a 12 month low of $79.28 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

