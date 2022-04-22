Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $277.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson cut their price target on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Carvana stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.60. Carvana has a 52 week low of $79.28 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

