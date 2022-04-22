Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $26,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after acquiring an additional 685,199 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $48,221,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 183.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,840,000 after buying an additional 285,386 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Carter’s by 111.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 167,933 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Carter’s by 60.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 445,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,366,000 after buying an additional 167,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

CRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

